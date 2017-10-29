News
Biden delivers partisan message to CAP
Former Vice President Joe Biden spoke passionately about his life in politics and the nation’s current state of affairs to a full house Oct. 23 at the kickoff event for...
Sheriff’s Blotter
Agoura Hills An unlocked car parked on Davids Road was burglarized between Oct. 12 and 13. The owner returned to the vehicle and found that someone had stolen a pair...
Landscaping push underway on Agoura streets
Major thoroughfares in the City of Agoura Hills are scheduled for new landscaping that will include colorful trees, groundcover and shrubs. The city’s arterial streets— Agoura, Kanan, Reyes Adobe and...
Write creatively, win a prize
The Acorn’s 10th annual Fiction in a Nutshell contest, the popular storytelling challenge in which writers submit a complete fiction story in 100 words or less, is underway. The stories...
NEIGHBORS
Youth is served at Boys & Girls gala
Family values are more important than ever in today’s world— even when parents can’t be the committed role models they would like to be. Serving as a home away from...
Call for new Big Brothers and Sisters
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Ventura County is putting out a call for Bigs—adult mentors who can benefit from the friendship of a Little Brother or Little Sister. About 150...
Remembering a very special youth
Keith Ritchie Football Stadium has been part of the Calabasas High School campus since 1988, but many current students probably think it’s just named for someone who gave the school...
A history of one-liners
Bob Hope used to say he never needed writers until he wanted to say something. Odds are that line was written for him, too. To craft his sharp one-liners, Hope...
Family
Haunt the house or scare the kids
Every Halloween, I decorate my house for trick-or-treaters with elaborate scenes that have special lighting and effects, and soundtracks I design to fit each scene. I buy too much candy...
Spooktacular fun in Ventura
Ventura Harbor Village is getting into the spooky spirit with Halloween happenings including Kid Seaside Trick or Treat and Thrill the World from 1 to 3 p.m. Sat., Oct. 28....
Halloween fall spectacular
WHEE!!!—Top left, Calabasas residents Landon Epstein and Brooklyn Siroonian, 2, zip down a slide at the Calabasas Pumpkin Festival on Oct. 21 at De Anza Park. Top right, Woodland Hills...
Sports
The Acorn’s High School Football Game of the Week
Some football players have tree trunks for legs. Max Bruell’s...
The Acorn Power Poll, Week 9
1. Rio Mesa (9-0) Spartans are one step closer to...
Weekend schedule
Simi Valley at Agoura Friday, 7 p.m. Calabasas at Thousand...